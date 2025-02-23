Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco & Gracie Abrams’ “Call Me When You Break Up” Makes Top 40 At Pop Radio

One song debuts on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, and it comes from Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, and Gracie Abrams.

The trio’s “Call Me When You Break Up” secures a Top 40 position, starting at #32 despite a late-week arrival.

The collaboration garnered 1,293 spins within the February 16-22 tracking period.

“Call Me When You Break Up” appears on Gomez and Blanco’s collaborative album “I Said I Love You First,” which arrives on March 21. Celebrating their romance, the release will arrive just over three months after the couple’s engagement.