Ella Mendelsohn Makes Appearance At Alice + Olivia x The Beatles Launch Celebration (Special Look)

With more than 3 million followers across her main TikTok and Instagram profiles and an elegant sense of style, Ella Mendelsohn has established herself as a legitimate rising star in the world of fashion. That notoriety often brings her to high-profile fashion events, one of which took place Tuesday night.

Held at 50 Ninth Avenue, the party celebrated the launch of the alice + olivia x The Beatles capsule. Fusing iconic Beatles images with alice + olivia’s signature aesthetic, seventeen-piece collection pays tribute to the band’s first US tour in 1964.

Mendelsohn was one of many fashion, entertainment, and social notables in attendance Tuesday night; photos from her appearance follow, courtesy of alice + olivia and Brandsway Creative.