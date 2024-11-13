in Culture News, Hot On Social

Ella Mendelsohn Makes Appearance At Alice + Olivia x The Beatles Launch Celebration (Special Look)

The model and social media sensation was in attendance at Tuesday’s party.

Ella Mendelsohn by Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com, courtesy of Alice + Olivia

With more than 3 million followers across her main TikTok and Instagram profiles and an elegant sense of style, Ella Mendelsohn has established herself as a legitimate rising star in the world of fashion. That notoriety often brings her to high-profile fashion events, one of which took place Tuesday night.

Held at 50 Ninth Avenue, the party celebrated the launch of the alice + olivia x The Beatles capsule. Fusing iconic Beatles images with alice + olivia’s signature aesthetic, seventeen-piece collection pays tribute to the band’s first US tour in 1964.

Mendelsohn was one of many fashion, entertainment, and social notables in attendance Tuesday night; photos from her appearance follow, courtesy of alice + olivia and Brandsway Creative.

Ella Mendelsohn by Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com, courtesy of Alice + Olivia
Ella Mendelsohn by Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com, courtesy of Alice + Olivia
Ella Mendelsohn by Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com, courtesy of Alice + Olivia
NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 12: Ella Mendelsohn attends the alice + olivia Beatles Collection Launch at 50 Ninth Ave on November 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for alice + olivia)

Alice + oliviaElla mendelsohn

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sabrina Quesada Looks Stunning At Launch Party for Alice + Olivia x The Beatles Capsule

Charity Lawson, Audriix Spotted At Celebration For alice + olivia x The Beatles In New York