Chris Brown’s “Residuals” Soars To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Chris Brown’s “Residuals” officially becomes the biggest song at rhythmic radio.
The single rises six places to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart. “Residuals” received ~5,777 spins during the October 27-November 2 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 873.
Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” stays in the #2 position, while Tommy Richman’s “Devil Is A Lie” rises three levels to #3. 21 Savage & Summer Walker’s “prove it,” last week’s leader, concurrently drops to #4.
Jordan Adetunji’s “Kehlani” again holds at #5 on the official Mediabase rhythmic chart.
Comments
Loading…