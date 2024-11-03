in Music News

Chris Brown’s “Residuals” Soars To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“Residuals” makes a big jump to first place on the rhythmic listing.

Chris Brown - Residuals Visualizer | YouTube

Chris Brown’s “Residuals” officially becomes the biggest song at rhythmic radio.

The single rises six places to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart. “Residuals” received ~5,777 spins during the October 27-November 2 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 873.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” stays in the #2 position, while Tommy Richman’s “Devil Is A Lie” rises three levels to #3. 21 Savage & Summer Walker’s “prove it,” last week’s leader, concurrently drops to #4.

Jordan Adetunji’s “Kehlani” again holds at #5 on the official Mediabase rhythmic chart.

