Rosé and Bruno Mars’ New Song “APT.” Will Be Released At Midnight ET

Earlier this week, Rosé and Bruno Mars made waves by sharing photos — and engaging in fun repartee — on social media. Their posts made coy reference to a drinking game that the BLACKPINK member taught the “Die With A Smile” artist, but most assumed they were ultimately teasing a collaboration.

That assumption was correct; Rosé just announced the collaborative song, entitled “APT.”

Beyond announcing the song, the artist shared a very imminent release date. “APT.” will have a global release at midnight ET late Thursday/early Friday, meaning fans will be able to stream the song in less than fourteen hours from press time.