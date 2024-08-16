in Music News

Tinashe’s “Nasty” Heads For #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

The chart goes official this Sunday.

Tinashe - Nasty video screenshot | Nice Life

“Nasty” has already established itself an incredibly successful single for Tinashe. As of Sunday, its list of achievements will include “rhythmic radio chart-topper.”

“Nasty” is on track to claim #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart. Through the first five days of the August 11-17 tracking period, “Nasty” holds first place on the real-time/building chart — and has a clear momentum advantage over Kendrick Lamar’s building #2 “Not Like Us.”

“Nasty” has also found success at the pop format, where it holds a Top 40 position and a week-over-week airplay gain in excess of 26%.

nastytinashe

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sydney Sweeney Delivers “Thirst Trap,” Highlighting Butt In New Instagram Pictures

Dasha’s “Austin” Heads For Top 15 On Pop Radio Chart