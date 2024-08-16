Tinashe’s “Nasty” Heads For #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“Nasty” has already established itself an incredibly successful single for Tinashe. As of Sunday, its list of achievements will include “rhythmic radio chart-topper.”

“Nasty” is on track to claim #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart. Through the first five days of the August 11-17 tracking period, “Nasty” holds first place on the real-time/building chart — and has a clear momentum advantage over Kendrick Lamar’s building #2 “Not Like Us.”

“Nasty” has also found success at the pop format, where it holds a Top 40 position and a week-over-week airplay gain in excess of 26%.