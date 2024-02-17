in TV News

Jennifer Lopez Chats, Plays Name That Song On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Friday’s episode also features Alan Ritchson and Gary Clark Jr.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1926 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer & actress Jennifer Lopez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 16, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Earlier today, Jennifer Lopez released her new album “This Is Me … Now.”

Later tonight, the entertainment icon will celebrate the release on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Lopez appears for an interview on Friday’s episode, while also joining Jimmy for a game of Name That Song.

Filmed in advance, the episode also features a chat with “Reacher” and “Ordinary Angels” star Alan Ritchson. Later, Gary Clark Jr takes the stage to deliver a musical performance.

The last “Fallon” before a brief Presidents’ Week hiatus, Friday’s episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1926 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer & actress Jennifer Lopez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 16, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1926 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer & actress Jennifer Lopez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 16, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1926 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer & actress Jennifer Lopez and host Jimmy Fallon during the “Name That Song” Challenge on Friday, February 16, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1926 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer & actress Jennifer Lopez and host Jimmy Fallon during the “Name That Song” Challenge on Friday, February 16, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1926 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Alan Ritchson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 16, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1926 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Alan Ritchson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 16, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1926 — Pictured: Musical guest Gary Clark Jr. performs on Friday, February 16, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1926 — Pictured: Musical guest Gary Clark Jr. performs on Friday, February 16, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

