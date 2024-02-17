Jennifer Lopez Chats, Plays Name That Song On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1926 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer & actress Jennifer Lopez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 16, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Earlier today, Jennifer Lopez released her new album “This Is Me … Now.”
Later tonight, the entertainment icon will celebrate the release on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Lopez appears for an interview on Friday’s episode, while also joining Jimmy for a game of Name That Song.
Filmed in advance, the episode also features a chat with “Reacher” and “Ordinary Angels” star Alan Ritchson. Later, Gary Clark Jr takes the stage to deliver a musical performance.
The last “Fallon” before a brief Presidents’ Week hiatus, Friday’s episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…