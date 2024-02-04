in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Secures 21st Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“Cruel Summer” extends its reign to a staggering 21 weeks.

Taylor Swift - Lover visualizer art | UMG/TS/Republic

As has been the case for quite some time, Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” keeps the throne on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Played ~5,566 times during the January 28-February 3 tracking period, the smash enjoys a whopping 21st week at #1 on the Hot AC chart. The count trails last week’s mark by a modest 51 spins, further indicating the song’s phenomenal longevity.

Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang” holds at #2, while Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” stays at #3. Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” again follows in the #4 position.

The consistency continues through #5, as Tate McRae’s “greedy” again scores the final Top 5 position.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

