Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” Officially Earns #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

The Grammy-nominated hit rises to #1 at rhythmic.

Victoria Monét in On My Mama | Video screenshot

Victoria Monét’s Grammy-nominated “On My Mama,” a previous urban radio #1, rises to the top of this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “On My Mama” earns #1 on the strength of its ~6,479 tracking week spins. Amassed during the January 28-February 3 tracking period, the count tops the prior week’s mark by 596.

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” falls to #2 on this week’s chart, while Nicki Minaj’s “Everybody (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)” rises two places to #3.

Tyla’s “Water” drops one spot to #4, and Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” concurrently drops a level to #5.

