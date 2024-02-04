Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” Officially Earns #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Victoria Monét’s Grammy-nominated “On My Mama,” a previous urban radio #1, rises to the top of this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “On My Mama” earns #1 on the strength of its ~6,479 tracking week spins. Amassed during the January 28-February 3 tracking period, the count tops the prior week’s mark by 596.
Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” falls to #2 on this week’s chart, while Nicki Minaj’s “Everybody (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)” rises two places to #3.
Tyla’s “Water” drops one spot to #4, and Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” concurrently drops a level to #5.
Comments
Loading…