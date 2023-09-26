Olivia Rodrigo’s “GUTS” To Post Another Big Sales Week, Return To #1 On Overall Chart

Olivia Rodrigo’s “GUTS” continues to fare well in the market. The Grammy winner’s sophomore album could be looking at another win for US album sales, and a return to #1 for total US activity.

According to Hits Daily Double, “GUTS” should sell another 24K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 91K in total third-week US consumption.

“GUTS appears to be leading the pack on both fronts. Should the projections hold, the album will spend a third consecutive week atop the Billboard Top Album Sales (pure sales) chart, while earning a second non-consecutive week atop the Billboard 200 (total units) listing.

“GUTS” entered the market on September 8, posting 302K in first-week US consumption. The impressive figure narrowly topped that of her debut album “SOUR.”