in Music News

Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Repeats As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“greedy” spends a second week as the pop radio add leader.

Tate McRae - greedy video screenshot | RCA

Tate McRae’s “greedy” continues to win support at pop radio, earning the format’s most added honor for a second consecutive week.

The instant hit landed at another 34 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Picked up by 31 stations, Travis Scott’s “I KNOW ?” takes second place on the Mediabase pop add board.

Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang” follows in third with 27 pickups, while an add count of 26 positions Zara Larsson & David Guetta’s “On My Love” in fourth. With 21 adds each, Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive” and Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Olivia Rodrigo’s “get him back!” (17 adds, 7th-most, tie), Zach Bryan’s “I Remember Everything (featuring Kacey Musgraves)” (17 adds, 7th-most, tie), Nicki Minaj’s “Last Time I Saw You” (15 adds, 9th-most), Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR” (13 adds, 10th-most).

21 savagecharli xcxdavid guettagreedyPaul russellsummer walkertate mcraeTravis Scottusherzara larsson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “GUTS” To Post Another Big Sales Week, Return To #1 On Overall Chart