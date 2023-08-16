Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” Heads For Top 5 At Pop Radio

After moving up to #6 on last week’s chart, Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” is headed for the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The “Barbie” soundtrack single received 4,955 spins during the first three days of the August 13-19 tracking period. Up 8% from the mark at this point last week, the spin count slots “Dance The Night” at #5 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

As it does not face an obvious threat from below, “Dance The Night” should have no trouble retaining its position through the close of tracking.

Multiple “Barbie” soundtrack singles have been hot at pop radio in recent weeks; Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” recently entered the Top 15, while Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” reached the Top 30.

Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive” is making moves just below the chart.