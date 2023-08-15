Olivia Rodrigo’s “Bad Idea Right?” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

As her “vampire” approaches the top of the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, Olivia Rodrigo’s new song “bad idea right?” is quickly amassing support at the format.

Picked up by 46 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “bad idea right?” ranks as this week’s most added song.

The recipient of 28 new adds, Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive” ranks as second-most added.

Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk” follows in third place with 22 pickups, while an add count of 21 earns Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” fourth on the Mediabase add board.

Doechii’s “What It Is” follows in fifth place with adds from another 19 stations.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: New Jeans’ “Super Shy” (15 adds, 6th-most), Diplo, Jessie Murph & Polo G’s “Heartbroken” (14 adds, 7th-most), Fall Out Boy’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire” (12 adds, 8th-most), Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR” (11 adds, 9th-most), Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” (10 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Loud Luxury, Two Friends & Bebe Rexha’s “If Only I” (10 adds, 10th-most, tie).