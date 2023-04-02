Megan Moroney, Avery Anna, Morgan Wade, More Walk Red Carpet At CMT Music Awards (Special Look)

CBS’ annual broadcast of the CMT Music Awards takes place Sunday, and many noteworthy names from country music — and the broader entertainment community — are in attendance.

The list of country notables includes a variety of rising stars, some of whom are performing and/or up for awards at the show.

Promising artists recently spotted on the red carpet include Megan Moroney, Avery Anna, Morgan Wade, MaRynn Taylor, and MacKenzie Porter.

Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini are teaming to host the show, which will air at 8PM ET on CBS and Paramount+. The show takes place from Austin, Texas.

Red carpet photos follow: