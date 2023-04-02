in Music News

Bebe Rexha’s “Heart Wants What It Wants,” Meghan Trainor’s “Mother” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Jax, Zara Larsson Top 30

“Heart Wants What It Wants,” “Mother,” “Cinderella Snapped,” and “Can’t Tame Her” reach new highs at pop radio.

Bebe Rexha - Heart Wants What It Wants video screenshot | Warner

Bebe Rexha’s “Heart Wants What It Wants,” Meghan Trainor’s “Mother,” Jax’s “Cinderella Snapped,” and Zara Larsson’s “Can’t Tame Her” all reach new highs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

The former two officially earn Top 25 positions, while the latter two go Top 30.

— Played 2,297 times during the March 26-April 1 tracking period, “Heart Wants What It Wants” rises three places to #24. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 346.

Credited with 1,996 spins (+480), “Mother” rises eight places to #25.

A spin count of 1,975 (+372) concurrently lifts “Cinderella Snapped” five places to #26.

The recipient of 1,773 spins (+184), “Can’t Tame Her” ascends four places to #28.

