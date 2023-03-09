TWICE Makes Appearance On March 14 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Early Look)

This Thursday night, the members of immensely successful group TWICE will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Next week, the group will make a daytime television appearance.

TWICE appears on the Wednesday, March 14 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

In addition to taking the stage for a performance, TWICE chats with Kelly Clarkson the broadcast. They are part of a lineup that also includes Sarah Ferguson, Ike Barinholz, and Billy Porter.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air on the afternoon of the 14th. Preview photos follow.