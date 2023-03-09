TWICE Makes Appearance On March 14 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Early Look)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J124 -- Pictured: TWICE -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
This Thursday night, the members of immensely successful group TWICE will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Next week, the group will make a daytime television appearance.
TWICE appears on the Wednesday, March 14 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
In addition to taking the stage for a performance, TWICE chats with Kelly Clarkson the broadcast. They are part of a lineup that also includes Sarah Ferguson, Ike Barinholz, and Billy Porter.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air on the afternoon of the 14th. Preview photos follow.
