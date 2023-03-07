JAX’s “Cinderella Snapped” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The follow-up to JAX’s Top 10 hit “Victoria’s Secret” received a warm welcome at pop radio.

“Cinderella Snapped,” the new single, won support from 52 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week. It ranks as the format’s most added song.

Picked up by 25 stations, Macklemore’s “NO BAD DAYS (featuring Collett)” takes second place on the Mediabase pop add board.

Latto’s “Lottery (featuring LU KALA)” takes third place with 22 pickups, while an add count of 19 positions Niall Horan’s “Heaven” in fourth.

A new playlist option for 16 stations, PinkPantheress & Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a liar” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Bebe Rexha’s “Heart Wants What It Wants” (15 adds, 6th-most, tie), Miguel’s “Sure Thing” (15 adds, 6th-most, tie), Halsey’s “Die 4 Me” (14 adds, 8th-most), JVKE’s “this is what heartbreak feels like” (13 adds, 9th-most), and Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” (12 adds, 10th-most).