“You” Star Penn Badgley Appears On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1392 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Penn Badgley during an interview with host Seth Meyers on February 9, 2023 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Part one of the fourth season of “You” launched on Netflix earlier Thursday. To celebrate the occasion, star Penn Badgley appears on Thursday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
Padgley appears for an interview on the broadcast, chatting about the show that has become a legitimate phenomenon.
Filmed in advance, Thursday’s episode also features a chat with Meyers’ fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum (and 8G Band leader) Fred Armisen.
The episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC; to support the airing, the network shared photos from the taping.
