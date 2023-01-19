Sam Smith Appears For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1781 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Sam Smith during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, January 19, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Ahead of their upcoming appearance as “Saturday Night Live” musical guest, Sam Smith drops by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Smith takes part in an interview on Thursday’s edition of the talk show. The visit also precedes the upcoming release of the artist’s album “Gloria.”
Filmed earlier in the day, Thursday’s “Fallon” also features a chat and “Ten In Twelve” segment with John Oliver. Later, Fahim Anwar takes the stage to deliver stand-up comedy.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow.
