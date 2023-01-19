in TV News

Sam Smith Appears For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

Sam Smith hypes this weekend’s “SNL.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1781 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Sam Smith during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, January 19, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Ahead of their upcoming appearance as “Saturday Night Live” musical guest, Sam Smith drops by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Smith takes part in an interview on Thursday’s edition of the talk show. The visit also precedes the upcoming release of the artist’s album “Gloria.”

Filmed earlier in the day, Thursday’s “Fallon” also features a chat and “Ten In Twelve” segment with John Oliver. Later, Fahim Anwar takes the stage to deliver stand-up comedy.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1781 — Pictured: Comedian Fahim Anwar performs on Thursday, January 19, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1781 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Sam Smith during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, January 19, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1781 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian John Oliver and host Jimmy Fallon play “Ten in Twelve” on Thursday, January 19, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1781 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Sam Smith during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, January 19, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

jimmy fallonnbcsam smiththe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Meet Me @ The Altar Performs On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

HARDY’s “the mockingbird & THE CROW” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart