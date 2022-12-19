Billboard Hot 100: SZA’s “Kill Bill,” “Nobody Gets Me” Make Top 10 As Mariah Carey Holds At #1

The emergence of digital music, particularly streaming, has greatly increased the accessibility and impact of holiday classics. Such staples have consequently dominated December iterations of the Billboard Hot 100 in recent years, making it hard for all but the biggest “current” hits to claim prominent positions.

Standouts from SZA’s chart-topping new album “SOS” were, however, big enough for that threshold. Two songs debut inside the Top 10 on this week’s Hot 100, joining two other current megahits — and six seasonal standards.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” starts at #3 on this week’s chart, while “Nobody Gets Me” earns #10.

This week’s other non-holiday Top 10 members are Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” at #7 and Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” at #9.

— Mariah Carey’s holiday juggernaut “All I Want For Christmas Is You” holds at #1 this week. Although there is nothing superficially surprising about the immensely recognizable smash ruling during the holiday season, this week’s #1 placement does involve a milestone. The Christmas classic is celebrating its 10th non-consecutive week as the #1 song in America.

Carey, as a result, becomes the third act (and first female) to score three #1 hits with reigns of at least 10 weeks. She previously hit the double-digit territory with “One Sweet Day (with Boyz II Men)” (16 weeks) and “We Belong Together” (14 weeks).

Boyz II Men and Drake are the only other acts to achieve reigns of at least ten weeks with three songs.

— Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” (#2), Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” (#4), Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” (#5), Wham’s “Last Christmas” (#6), and Andy Williams’ “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” (#8) also appear in this week’s Top 10.