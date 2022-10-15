BTS at Busan concert | BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS Draws Massive Audience, Buzz For World Expo 2023 Busan Concert; BIGHIT Music Shares Pictures

BTS took the stage for an eagerly anticipated concert.

When BTS takes the stage, most correctly assume that the event will attract considerable attention.

But if any doubt did exist about the resonance of the group’s World Expo 2023 Busan concert ( In Busan), it can safely be put to bed. The performance drew massive interest from in-person and at-home viewers.

According to BIGHIT, the in-person crowd at Busan Asiad Main Stadium amounted to about 50,000. An additional 10,000 watched an in-person Live Play in Busan Port; the Haeundae Live Play attracted an estimated dedicated 2,000 viewers (with BIGHIT adding, “the area was further crowded as it was open to the public.”).

BIGHIT adds that the Weverse livestream generated 49 million views, and the JTBC TV broadcast drew a 3.3% rating.

In celebration of the event, BIGHIT shared a collection of photos. All are credited to BIGHIT MUSIC.

