ILLENIUM & Teddy Swims’ “All That Really Matters” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

ILLENIUM & Teddy Swims’ “All That Really Matters” makes a big jump on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart, flying from #7 to #1.

“All That Matters” received a format-leading ~487 spins during the October 2-8 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by a whopping 155 plays.

Up three places, Joel Corry & Becky Hill’s “History” takes #2 on the chart. Meduza & James Carter’s “Bad Memories (featuring Elley Duhe & FAST BOY)” rises one spot to #3, while Loud Luxury’s “These Nights (featuring KIDDO)” falls two spots to #4.

Down four places, Armin Van Buuren’s “One More Time (featuring Maia Wright)” settles for #5.