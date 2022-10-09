in Music News

ILLENIUM & Teddy Swims’ “All That Really Matters” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

“All That Really Matters” claims #1 on the US dance chart.

Teddy Swims and Illenium by Lyndsey Byrnes | Press photo courtesy of Warner Records

ILLENIUM & Teddy Swims’ “All That Really Matters” makes a big jump on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart, flying from #7 to #1.

“All That Matters” received a format-leading ~487 spins during the October 2-8 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by a whopping 155 plays.

Up three places, Joel Corry & Becky Hill’s “History” takes #2 on the chart. Meduza & James Carter’s “Bad Memories (featuring Elley Duhe & FAST BOY)” rises one spot to #3, while Loud Luxury’s “These Nights (featuring KIDDO)” falls two spots to #4.

Down four places, Armin Van Buuren’s “One More Time (featuring Maia Wright)” settles for #5.

all that really mattersarmin van buurenbecky hillelley duhefast boyilleniumJames carterjoel corrykiddoloud luxurymaia wrightmeduzateddy swims

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

BLACKPINK’s “Shut Down” Spends 3rd Week At #1 On YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts; “Pink Venom” Still Big

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Tippa My Tongue” Earns #1 At Alternative Radio