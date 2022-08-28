Elton John & Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer,” Rosa Linn’s “SNAP,” The Weeknd’s “Die For You”

in Music News

It may not have arrived until the end of the August 21-27 tracking period, but Elton John & Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer” amassed enough airplay to debut on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

Rosa Linn’s “SNAP” and The Weeknd’s “Die For You” also make the Top 40 this week.

Credited with 1,595 spins, “Hold Me Closer” earns #31 on the chart.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “SNAP” makes this week’s listing at #36. The Rosa Linn single received 896 spins during the tracking period (+358).

Up five places, “Die For You” earns #38 with 840 spins (+359).

