Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl,” Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” Make Top 30 At Pop Radio

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” and Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” officially move into the Top 30 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.
Played 2,534 times during the August 21-27 tracking period, “Super Freaky Girl” rises eight places to #27. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a whopping 1,414 plays; only Elton John & Britney Spears’ brand new “Hold Me Closer” added more plays this week.
Up two places, “Until I Found You” earns #30 on this week’s chart. The Stephen Sanchez breakthrough received 1,959 spins (+136).
