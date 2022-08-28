in Music News

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl,” Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” Make Top 30 At Pop Radio

The Nicki Minaj and Stephen Sanchez songs move into the Top 30.

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” and Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” officially move into the Top 30 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Played 2,534 times during the August 21-27 tracking period, “Super Freaky Girl” rises eight places to #27. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a whopping 1,414 plays; only Elton John & Britney Spears’ brand new “Hold Me Closer” added more plays this week.

Up two places, “Until I Found You” earns #30 on this week’s chart. The Stephen Sanchez breakthrough received 1,959 spins (+136).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

