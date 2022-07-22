Report: Sabrina Carpenter’s “Emails I Can’t Send” Debuts With 7K US Sales, 18K Total US Units

Buzz over Sabrina Carpenter’s “Emails I Can’t Send” translated into solid commercial performance, as the album looks to have debuted with the biggest unit total of the artist’s career.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Emails I Can’t Send” opened with just under 7K US sales during the July 15-21 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated nearly 18K in total first-week consumption.

With that total, Hits has the album at #23 on its Hits Top 50 chart. Because Billboard data can differ slightly from that reported by Hits, and because there are so many albums that landed in the 15-18K range, it is hard to definitively say “Emails I Can’t Send” will claim that spot on the Billboard 200. The album would need to land higher than #28 to surpass “Evolution” as her highest-charting release.

It does, however, feel safe to state that “Emails I Can’t Send” will register the biggest opening week of Carpenter’s career.