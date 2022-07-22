in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Report: Sabrina Carpenter’s “Emails I Can’t Send” Debuts With 7K US Sales, 18K Total US Units

The unit figure would mark the biggest launch of her career.

Sabrina Carpenter | Because I Liked A Boy video screenshot | Island

Buzz over Sabrina Carpenter’s “Emails I Can’t Send” translated into solid commercial performance, as the album looks to have debuted with the biggest unit total of the artist’s career.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Emails I Can’t Send” opened with just under 7K US sales during the July 15-21 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated nearly 18K in total first-week consumption.

With that total, Hits has the album at #23 on its Hits Top 50 chart. Because Billboard data can differ slightly from that reported by Hits, and because there are so many albums that landed in the 15-18K range, it is hard to definitively say “Emails I Can’t Send” will claim that spot on the Billboard 200. The album would need to land higher than #28 to surpass “Evolution” as her highest-charting release.

It does, however, feel safe to state that “Emails I Can’t Send” will register the biggest opening week of Carpenter’s career.

emails I can't sendsabrina carpenter

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Report: Lizzo’s “Special” Wins US Album Sales Race, Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” Spends 6th Week At #1 Overall

Sofia Carson Scheduled For Upcoming “Live With Kelly & Ryan,” “TODAY Show,” “GMA 3” Episodes