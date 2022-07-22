in TV News

Sofia Carson Scheduled For Upcoming “Live With Kelly & Ryan,” “TODAY Show,” “GMA 3” Episodes

The singer-actress will support her new Netflix film “Purple Hearts.”

Sofia Carson - March 2022 Instagram selfie (@sofiacarson)

In the lead-up to the film’s July 29 launch, star Sofia Carson will make numerous television appearances.

Her docket includes stops at “Live With Kelly & Ryan,” “TODAY,” and “GMA 3: What You Need To Know.”

According to official listings, Carson will appear on the Monday, July 25 edition of “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” That same morning, she will appear during the 10AM ET window of TODAY (“Today With Hoda & Jenna”).

Carson will subsequently appear on the July 26 edition of “GMA3: What You Need To Know.”

Carson stars opposite Nicholas Galitzine in the Netflix musical drama.

