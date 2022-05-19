in TV News

Rina Sawayama, JoJo Siwa, Kenan Thompson Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Sawayama performs, while JoJo and Kenan appear for interviews and a sketch.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1657 -- Pictured: Musical guest Rina Sawayama performs on Thursday, May 19, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

On the heels of releasing her new single “This Hell,” Rina Sawayama takes the stage on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The acclaimed artist performs on the Thursday, May 19 edition of the popular talk show.

Sawayama’s performance closes an episode that also features JoJo Siwa and Kenan Thompson. Both appear for interviews and a “Morning Announcements” sketch. Siwa also receives acknowledgement of her birthday.

Filmed in advance, the episode will begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the episode, the network shared a collection of photos from Thursday’s taping.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1657 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Kenan Thompson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, May 19, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1657 — Pictured: (l-r) Dancer JoJo Siwa during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, May 19, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1657 — Pictured: (l-r) Dancer JoJo Siwa is sung Happy Birthday by host Jimmy Fallon during their interview on Thursday, May 19, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1657 — Pictured: (l-r) Dancer JoJo Siwa receives a pizza roll birthday cake from host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, May 19, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1657 — Pictured: Musical guest Rina Sawayama performs on Thursday, May 19, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1657 — Pictured: Musical guest Rina Sawayama performs on Thursday, May 19, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1657 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Kenan Thompson, dancer JoJo Siwa, and host Jimmy Fallon during “Morning Announcements” on Thursday, May 19, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1657 — Pictured: Musical guest Rina Sawayama performs on Thursday, May 19, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1657 — Pictured: Musical guest Rina Sawayama performs on Thursday, May 19, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

