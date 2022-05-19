Rina Sawayama, JoJo Siwa, Kenan Thompson Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

On the heels of releasing her new single “This Hell,” Rina Sawayama takes the stage on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The acclaimed artist performs on the Thursday, May 19 edition of the popular talk show.

Sawayama’s performance closes an episode that also features JoJo Siwa and Kenan Thompson. Both appear for interviews and a “Morning Announcements” sketch. Siwa also receives acknowledgement of her birthday.

Filmed in advance, the episode will begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the episode, the network shared a collection of photos from Thursday’s taping.