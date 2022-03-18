Charli XCX’s “CRASH” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Charli XCX’s new album “CRASH” is off to a hot start on the US iTunes store. The eagerly anticipated release flew to #1 on the platform’s all-genre sales chart following its release late Thursday/early Friday, and it remains ahead of the pack as of press time at 1:30AM ET Friday.

The enduring “Encanto” soundtrack follows at #2 on the listing, while Stray Kids’ new “ODDINARY” occupies the #3 position.

ROSALIA’s “MOTOMAMI,” another new release, sits in the #4 position on the all-genre listing at press time. Tobi lou’s recently released “Non-Perishable” follows at #5 on the chart.

“CRASH” contains twelve tracks, including radio single “Good Ones.”