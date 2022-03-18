in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Charli XCX’s “CRASH” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The new Charli XCX album flies to #1.

Charli XCX - CRASH cover | Asylum/Warner/Atlantic

Charli XCX’s new album “CRASH” is off to a hot start on the US iTunes store. The eagerly anticipated release flew to #1 on the platform’s all-genre sales chart following its release late Thursday/early Friday, and it remains ahead of the pack as of press time at 1:30AM ET Friday.

The enduring “Encanto” soundtrack follows at #2 on the listing, while Stray Kids’ new “ODDINARY” occupies the #3 position.

ROSALIA’s “MOTOMAMI,” another new release, sits in the #4 position on the all-genre listing at press time. Tobi lou’s recently released “Non-Perishable” follows at #5 on the chart.

“CRASH” contains twelve tracks, including radio single “Good Ones.”

charli xcxcrash

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Seth Rollins Appears In Segment On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)