Olivia Rodrigo Scheduled To Appear On March 21 “Good Morning America”

To support and celebrate the release of her “driving home 2 u” Disney+ special, Olivia Rodrigo will make an appearance on “Good Morning America.”

The hitmaker and “Big Four” Grammy nominee will appear for an interview on the Monday, March 21 edition of the daytime talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Sandra Bullock, as well as an Oscars feature with Elton John and Brandi Carlile.

Who else will you soon see on the popular ABC morning show? Listings follow:

Monday, March 21— Singer Olivia Rodrigo (“Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u”); actress Sandra Bullock (“The Lost City”); road to the Oscars® with musicians Elton John and Brandi Carlile

Tuesday, March 22— Actor and author Matt Damon and co-author Gary White (“The Worth of Water”); celebrity chef Sunny Anderson

Wednesday, March 23 – Actress Elle Fanning (“The Girl from Plainville”); actress Pamela Anderson (“Chicago”)

Thursday, March 24— Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; a performance by the cast of Riverdance

Friday, March 25— Road to the Oscars with Oscars hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes; chef Wolfgang Puck and culinary collective Ghetto Gastro on Oscars Governor’s Ball menu; celebrity stylist Ade Samuel with Oscars fashion forecast; chef David Rose with Oscar party food ideas

Saturday, March 26— Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; Binge This! with ESPN senior entertainment reporter Kelley Carter; chef George Duran with Oscar-worthy appetizers; stylist Joe Zee with a red carpet roundup