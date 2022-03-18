in TV News

Olivia Rodrigo Scheduled To Appear On March 21 “Good Morning America”

The Grammy favorite will support her new Disney+ film.

OLIVIA RODRIGO: DRIVING HOME 2 U (A SOUR FILM) - (Interscope Geffen A&M) via DMED

To support and celebrate the release of her “driving home 2 u” Disney+ special, Olivia Rodrigo will make an appearance on “Good Morning America.”

The hitmaker and “Big Four” Grammy nominee will appear for an interview on the Monday, March 21 edition of the daytime talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Sandra Bullock, as well as an Oscars feature with Elton John and Brandi Carlile.

Who else will you soon see on the popular ABC morning show? Listings follow:

Monday, March 21— Singer Olivia Rodrigo (“Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u”); actress Sandra Bullock (“The Lost City”); road to the Oscars® with musicians Elton John and Brandi Carlile

Tuesday, March 22— Actor and author Matt Damon and co-author Gary White (“The Worth of Water”); celebrity chef Sunny Anderson
Wednesday, March 23 – Actress Elle Fanning (“The Girl from Plainville”); actress Pamela Anderson (“Chicago”)

Thursday, March 24— Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; a performance by the cast of Riverdance

Friday, March 25— Road to the Oscars with Oscars hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes; chef Wolfgang Puck and culinary collective Ghetto Gastro on Oscars Governor’s Ball menu; celebrity stylist Ade Samuel with Oscars fashion forecast; chef David Rose with Oscar party food ideas

Saturday, March 26— Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; Binge This! with ESPN senior entertainment reporter Kelley Carter; chef George Duran with Oscar-worthy appetizers; stylist Joe Zee with a red carpet roundup

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

