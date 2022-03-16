in TV News

Seth Rollins Appears In Segment On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Seth Freakin Rollins appears on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show” episode.

Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features the return of the show’s popular “Suggestion Box” segment.

Said segment features a cameo from WWE Superstar Seth “Freakin” Rollins, who appears in a bit with a Leprechaun.

WWE is currently on its annual “Road To WrestleMania,” and Rollins’ absence of a confirmed match for the big event has been a top storyline on RAW.

Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Fallon” also features appearances by Amy Schumer, Denis Villeneuve, and Christina Tosi.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1616 — Pictured: (l-r) A leprechaun and WWE Superstar Seth “Freaking” Rollins during “Suggestion Box”on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1616 — Pictured: (l-r) A leprechaun and WWE Superstar Seth “Freaking” Rollins during “Suggestion Box”on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1616 — Pictured: Riverdancers perform during “Suggestion Box” on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1616 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Amy Schumer during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1616 — Pictured: (l-r) Director Denis Villeneuve during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1616 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon, chef Christina Tosi, and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson during a food demo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

