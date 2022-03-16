Seth Rollins Appears In Segment On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1616 -- Pictured: (l-r) A leprechaun and WWE Superstar Seth “Freaking” Rollins during “Suggestion Box”on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features the return of the show’s popular “Suggestion Box” segment.
Said segment features a cameo from WWE Superstar Seth “Freakin” Rollins, who appears in a bit with a Leprechaun.
WWE is currently on its annual “Road To WrestleMania,” and Rollins’ absence of a confirmed match for the big event has been a top storyline on RAW.
Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Fallon” also features appearances by Amy Schumer, Denis Villeneuve, and Christina Tosi.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first look photos follow:
