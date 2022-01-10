in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice,” GAYLE’s “ABCDEFU” Share Most Added Honor At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Sacrifice” and “abcdefu” tie for this week’s most added distinction.

The Weeknd - Sacrifice vieo screenshot | Republic

The first Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board of 2022 is officially closed, and it features a tie for first place.

Each added by 28 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, The Weeknd’s new single “Sacrifice” and GAYLE’s breakthrough hit “abcdefu” share this week’s most added honor.

Credited with 19 adds, NEIKED, Mae Muller & Polo G’s “Better Days” ranks as third-most added. Jennifer Lopez’s “On My Way” follows in fourth with 18 pickups.

Alesso & Katy Perry’s “When I’m Gone” and Benson Boone’s “GHOST TOWN,” which each landed at 17 new stations, tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Silk Sonic’s “Smokin’ Out The Window” (15 adds, 7th-most), Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” (13 adds, 8th-most), Taylor Swift’s “Message In A Bottle” (8 adds, 9th-most), Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” (7 adds, 10th-most, tie), Adele’s “Oh My God” (7 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now” (7 adds, 10th-most, tie).

