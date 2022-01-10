The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice,” GAYLE’s “ABCDEFU” Share Most Added Honor At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

The first Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board of 2022 is officially closed, and it features a tie for first place.

Each added by 28 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, The Weeknd’s new single “Sacrifice” and GAYLE’s breakthrough hit “abcdefu” share this week’s most added honor.

Credited with 19 adds, NEIKED, Mae Muller & Polo G’s “Better Days” ranks as third-most added. Jennifer Lopez’s “On My Way” follows in fourth with 18 pickups.

Alesso & Katy Perry’s “When I’m Gone” and Benson Boone’s “GHOST TOWN,” which each landed at 17 new stations, tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Silk Sonic’s “Smokin’ Out The Window” (15 adds, 7th-most), Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” (13 adds, 8th-most), Taylor Swift’s “Message In A Bottle” (8 adds, 9th-most), Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” (7 adds, 10th-most, tie), Adele’s “Oh My God” (7 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now” (7 adds, 10th-most, tie).