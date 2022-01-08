in Music News

“Encanto” Hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Earns #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The buzzy “Encanto” video rockets to #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

We Don't Talk About Bruno music video screenshot | Walt Disney Records

The soundtrack to “Encanto” has caught fire in the market, with numerous songs from the film making waves on digital platforms.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has thus far been the top performer, reaching #1 on some key charts. One such chart is the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Indeed, the official “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” video rockets forty places to #1 on this week’s listing. The video received 33.2 million views during the December 31-January 6 tracking period.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” concurrently rises twenty-one places to #4 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, which accounts for total streams across all eligible uploads. “Bruno” received 48.6 million such streams this week.

encantowe don't talk about bruno

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

