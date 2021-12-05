Adele’s “Easy On Me” Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio, Spends 3rd Week Atop Hot Adult Contemporary Chart

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Adele’s “Easy On Me” officially rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The smash hit single also retains the throne at hot adult contemporary, securing its third consecutive week at #1.

— Up one place on the pop chart, “Easy On Me” claims #1 thanks to the ~18,526 spins it received during the November 28-December 4 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 569.

“Easy On Me” seizes the throne from The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY,” which falls one spot to #2.

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” holds at #3, and Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” stays in the #4 spot. Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” meanwhile spends another week at #5.

— “Easy On Me” stays atop the Mediabase Hot AC chart thanks to a play count of ~6,278 (-63).

“STAY” remains in the runner-up position, while Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” celebrates another week at #3. “Shivers” keeps #4, and MANESKIN’s “Beggin'” ascends one position to #5.