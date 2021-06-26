Badshah & Aastha Gill’s “Paani Paani” Reaches #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; BTS’ “Butter” Earns 5th Week Atop Songs Chart

Badshah & Aastha Gill’s “Paani Paani” music video, which co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez, earned #2 on last week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

It moves to #1 this week.

The new video received a worldwide-best mark of 41.1 million views during the June 18-24 tracking period. The count reflects a gain of 14% from last week’s figure.

“Paani Paani” seizes the throne from Bad Bunny’s “Yonaguni,” which spent the past two weeks at #1. “Yonaguni” takes #2 on this week’s chart with 33.3 million tracking week plays.

— As the guard continues to change on the YouTube Music Videos Chart, BTS’ “Butter” remains the top performer on the Songs Chart. The BTS smash enjoys a fifth week at #1 on the listing, which accounts for total activity across all official/eligible uploads.

“Butter” received 79.4 million such views this week, topping last week’s mark by 10.5%. Along with enduring interest in the previous released uploads, this week’s “Butter” figure received a boost from the Music Blood performance video. Said video contributed 14.4 million tracking period views.