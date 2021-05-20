Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Extends Spotify Dominance, Heads For Top 50 At Pop Radio

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” continued its growth on Spotify Wednesday, extending its lead as the platform’s #1 song.

The new hit single received 7,893,211 worldwide Spotify streams on May 19, besting the previous day’s mark by more than 800,000. The count, moreover, tops that of the day’s #2 song (Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO”) by more than 2.1 million streams.

“good 4 u” also enjoyed growth in the United States, attaining 3,201,988 American streams on May 20 (up from 2,947,196 on Wednesday). The count nearly doubles that of the day’s #2 song (Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” with 1,610,273).

“good 4 u” concurrently takes #2 on the daily Global and US Apple Music Charts, while rising to #3 on the US iTunes song sales chart.

Rodrigo’s new tune is also making quick gains at radio. “good 4 u” received 255 spins during the first four days of the May 16-22 tracking period, which yields a #47 position on the building/real-time Mediabase airplay chart. Certain to continue rising this week, “good 4 u” is a near-lock to remain inside the Top 50 as the tracking period concludes. It may very well earn a spot inside the Top 40.

As first reported by Headline Planet, “good 4 u” officially impacts pop radio this coming Tuesday. The aforementioned airplay, therefore, technically constitutes “early” support.