The Pretty Reckless & Tom Morello’s “And So It Went” Reaches #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

The Pretty Reckless’ “And So It Went (featuring Tom Morello)” rises one spot to #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

“And So It Went” earns #1 on the strength of its ~1,907 tracking period plays. The count bests last week’s mark by 79.

Foo Fighters’ “Waiting On A War,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week. The track received ~1,879 spins during the April 11-17 tracking period (-136).

Up one place, Pop Evil’s “Breathe Again” earns #3 this week. Seether’s “Bruised and Bloodied” rises one spot to #4, and Chevelle’s “self destructor” slides two places to #5.