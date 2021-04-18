Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” ascends to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Follow You” earns #1 on the strength of its ~2,672 tracking period plays. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 271.

Credited with ~2,586 spins during the April 11-17 tracking period (-58), Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” falls one spot to #2 this week.

Twenty One Pilots’ new “Shy Away” rockets eleven places to #3 in just its second week on the chart, while Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs” holds at #4.

Up three places, AJR’s “Way Less Sad” takes #5 on this week’s listing.