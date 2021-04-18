in Music News

Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

“Follow You” improves to #1 on this week’s alternative chart.

Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” ascends to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Follow You” earns #1 on the strength of its ~2,672 tracking period plays. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 271.

Credited with ~2,586 spins during the April 11-17 tracking period (-58), Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” falls one spot to #2 this week.

Twenty One Pilots’ new “Shy Away” rockets eleven places to #3 in just its second week on the chart, while Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs” holds at #4.

Up three places, AJR’s “Way Less Sad” takes #5 on this week’s listing.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

