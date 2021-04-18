Songs By Nelly & Florida Georgia Line, Doja Cat & SZA, Daya Officially Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO” Top 30

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line’s “Lil Bit,” Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA),” and Daya’s “Bad Girl” officially earn Top 25 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 3,236 times during the April 11-17 tracking period, “Lil Bit” moves up three places to #23. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 99.

After debuting at #33 on last week’s chart, “Kiss Me More” rises nine spots to #24. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,809 plays.

Up three places, “Bad Girl” earns #25 on the strength of its 2,961 spins (+8).

— As the aforementioned three songs hit the Top 25, Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” jumps into the Top 30. The Hot 100 chart-topper rises six places to #28 on this week’s pop chart, courtesy of its 2,722 spins (+1,359).