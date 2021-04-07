in Music News

Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande’s “Met Him Last Night” Launches As Pop & Hot AC Radio Singles; SiriusXM Hits 1 Ranks As Top Early Supporter

“Met Him Last Night” will officially impact pop and Hot AC radio.

Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande - Met Him Last Night lyric video screen | Island

As first reported by Headline Planet, Demi Lovato’s “Met Him Last Night (featuring Ariana Grande)” received playlist adds at the pop and hot adult contemporary radio formats this week. The adds are indeed of significance, as the song is officially launching as a single at both formats.

The collaboration, which appears on Lovato’s new “Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over,” officially impacts next week. As this week’s playlist adds confirm, however, some stations have no interest in waiting.

In terms of actual airplay, SiriusXM Hits 1 ranks as the top early supporter. According to Mediabase, the satellite pop station had played “Met Him Last Night” 6 times by the end of Tuesday, April 6. Some other stations have contributed a few spins thus far.

ariana grandedemi lovatomet him last night

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s “Mr. Perfectly Fine” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Nessa Barrett, JXDN & Travis Barker Announce Performance For April 12 “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Episode