Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande’s “Met Him Last Night” Launches As Pop & Hot AC Radio Singles; SiriusXM Hits 1 Ranks As Top Early Supporter

As first reported by Headline Planet, Demi Lovato’s “Met Him Last Night (featuring Ariana Grande)” received playlist adds at the pop and hot adult contemporary radio formats this week. The adds are indeed of significance, as the song is officially launching as a single at both formats.

The collaboration, which appears on Lovato’s new “Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over,” officially impacts next week. As this week’s playlist adds confirm, however, some stations have no interest in waiting.

In terms of actual airplay, SiriusXM Hits 1 ranks as the top early supporter. According to Mediabase, the satellite pop station had played “Met Him Last Night” 6 times by the end of Tuesday, April 6. Some other stations have contributed a few spins thus far.