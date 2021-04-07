Taylor Swift’s “Mr. Perfectly Fine” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Prior to Friday’s full album launch, Taylor Swift released another instant gratification track from “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).”

Wednesday morning, the artist shared “Mr. Perfectly Fine” — one of the six vault tracks — on digital platforms. As with fellow pre-release tracks “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” and “You All Over Me (From The Vault),” the new song found immediate success on iTunes.

Shortly after 11AM ET Wednesday, it had reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

The new vault track seized the throne from Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean,” which is now #2 on the listing.

In ascending to #1, “Mr. Perfectly Fine” becomes Swift’s record-extending 48th song to rule the iTunes chart.

The aforementioned “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” features re-recordings of the deluxe album’s original 19 songs, a re-recording of “Today Was A Fairytale” from the “Valentine’s Day” soundtrack, an Elvira remix of “Love Story,” and new recordings of six previously unheard songs from Swift’s songwriting vault.