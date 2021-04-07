in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Mr. Perfectly Fine” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“Mr. Perfectly Fine” quickly reaches #1 on the listing.

Taylor Swift shares "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" back cover | UMG

Prior to Friday’s full album launch, Taylor Swift released another instant gratification track from “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).”

Wednesday morning, the artist shared “Mr. Perfectly Fine” — one of the six vault tracks — on digital platforms. As with fellow pre-release tracks “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” and “You All Over Me (From The Vault),” the new song found immediate success on iTunes.

Shortly after 11AM ET Wednesday, it had reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

The new vault track seized the throne from Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean,” which is now #2 on the listing.

In ascending to #1, “Mr. Perfectly Fine” becomes Swift’s record-extending 48th song to rule the iTunes chart.

The aforementioned “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” features re-recordings of the deluxe album’s original 19 songs, a re-recording of “Today Was A Fairytale” from the “Valentine’s Day” soundtrack, an Elvira remix of “Love Story,” and new recordings of six previously unheard songs from Swift’s songwriting vault.

fearless (taylor's version)mr. perfectly fineTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Harry Styles, The Weeknd, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, DaBaby & Roddy Ricch Score Song Of The Year Nominations At iHeartRadio Music Awards; Full List Revealed

Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande’s “Met Him Last Night” Launches As Pop & Hot AC Radio Singles; SiriusXM Hits 1 Ranks As Top Early Supporter