Justin Bieber Claims Thirteen Spots On Billboard Hot 100 Chart Amid “Justice” Album Debut

As his “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” earns #1, twelve other songs from Justin Bieber’s “Justice” appear this week’s Hot 100 chart.

“Anyone” and “Hold On” grab #16 and #20, respectively on this week’s listing. “As I Am (featuring Khalid)” debuts at #43, “Unstable (featuring The Kid LAROI)” starts at #62, and “Off My Face” grabs #64.

“Ghost” (#66), “2 Much” (#68), “Deserve You” (#71), “Die For You (featuring Dominic Fike)” (#81), “Love You Different (featuring Beam)” (#84), “Loved By You (featuring Burna Boy)” (#87), and “Somebody” also debut on this week’s edition of the all-encompassing Hot 100 chart.

The Hot 100 ranks songs from all genres based on sales, streams, and radio airplay. With the new debuts, Bieber now has 98 career entries on the chart.