in Music News

Justin Bieber Claims Thirteen Spots On Billboard Hot 100 Chart Amid “Justice” Album Debut

Bieber earns a considerable number of Hot 100 positions.

Justin Bieber - Justice Cover | Def Jam

As his “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” earns #1, twelve other songs from Justin Bieber’s “Justice” appear this week’s Hot 100 chart.

“Anyone” and “Hold On” grab #16 and #20, respectively on this week’s listing. “As I Am (featuring Khalid)” debuts at #43, “Unstable (featuring The Kid LAROI)” starts at #62, and “Off My Face” grabs #64.

“Ghost” (#66), “2 Much” (#68), “Deserve You” (#71), “Die For You (featuring Dominic Fike)” (#81), “Love You Different (featuring Beam)” (#84), “Loved By You (featuring Burna Boy)” (#87), and “Somebody” also debut on this week’s edition of the all-encompassing Hot 100 chart.

The Hot 100 ranks songs from all genres based on sales, streams, and radio airplay. With the new debuts, Bieber now has 98 career entries on the chart.

justiceJustin Bieber

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & GIVEON’s “Peaches” Completes Chart Trifecta, Debuting At #1 On Billboard Hot 100, Global 200 & Global Excluding US

Ellerie Marie Looks Great In New Bikini Photo, Continues To Enjoy Massive Instagram Engagement