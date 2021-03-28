Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Glass Animals, Saweetie & Doja Cat Songs Make Top 20

Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” enjoys another gain at pop radio, officially securing a Top 15 position on this week’s Mediabase chart for the format.

Played 7,258 times during the March 21-27 tracking period, the Bruno Mars-Anderson .Paak collaboration rises one spot to #15. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,406.

— As “Leave The Door Open” hits the Top 15, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” and Saweetie’s “Best Friend (featuring Doja Cat)” make the Top 20.

Up four places, “Heat Waves” grabs #19 on the strength of its 4,738 spins (+758).

“Best Friend,” which received 4,526 spins (+535), rises two spots to #20.