Songs By Masked Wolf, Tiesto Enter Top 25 At Pop Radio; Justin Bieber, AJR Singles Reach Top 30

Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” and Tiesto’s “The Business” officially enter the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, while Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” and AJR’s “Way Less Sad” secure Top 30 positions.

Up five places, “Astronaut In The Ocean” earns #22 on this week’s chart. The breakthrough hit received 3,813 spins during the March 21-27 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 882.

Played 3,152 times during the tracking week (+111), “The Business” climbs one place to #25.

Below last week’s chart at #51, “Peaches” makes a massive chart debut at #29. The “JUSTICE” collaboration received 2,255 spins, topping last week’s mark by a format-leading 2,004 plays.

Credited with 1,895 spins (+446), “Way Less Sad” rises two places to #30.