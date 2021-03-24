Joshua Bassett Performs “Telling Myself” On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Going into this week’s string of “Ellen DeGeneres Show” episodes, listings revealed that Joshua Bassett would be performing a song from his new, self-titled EP. They did not, however, reveal what song he would be playing.

The answer is now available: “Telling Myself.” Bassett plays the song, track five on the EP, during Wednesday’s edition of the daytime talk show.

Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Ellen” also features appearances by Robin Roberts, Drew Brees, and Kelly Marie Tran. It officially hits the airwaves this afternoon, but you will not have to wait until then to see Bassett’s performance.

A video of his “Telling Myself” showcase follows: