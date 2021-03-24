in TV News

Drew Brees Discusses NFL Retirement On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Drew Brees recently announced his retirement from the NFL.

Drew Brees on 3/24/21 Ellen | Warner Bros/EllenTV Publicity

After a 20-season career, superstar NFL quarterback Drew Brees recently announced his retirement from the game.

On the heels of the big announcement, the New Orleans Saints icon makes an in-studio appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Brees naturally talks about his retirement, noting his strong feeling that the divisional playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be his last. Brees also talks about his family’s reaction to the decision, as well as what he’s been doing (and will be doing) with a clearer schedule.

The episode will air Wednesday afternoon, but a video of the Drew Brees interview is already available:

