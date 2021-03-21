in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Willow” Makes Top 5 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio, Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” Enters Top 10

“willow” and “Therefore I Am” reach new highs at Hot AC.

Taylor Swift - willow video screen | UMG

Singles from music superstars Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish rise on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Swift’s “willow” formally moves into the Top 5, while Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” grabs a Top 10 position.

Up one place from last week’s position, “willow” earns #5 on this week’s Hot AC chart. The “evermore” single received 4,434 spins during the March 14-20 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 183 plays.

Played 3,387 times during the tracking period, “Therefore I Am” rises two spots to #9. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 106.

