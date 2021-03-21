Justin Bieber’s “Hold On,” Bebe Rexha’s “Sacrifice” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Riton & Nightcrawlers, Drake, Tommee Profitt Top 50

Songs from Justin Bieber and Bebe Rexha officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #45, Bieber’s “Hold On” makes this week’s listing at #34. The “Justice” single received 1,292 spins during the March 14-20 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 710.

Up eight places, Rexha’s “Sacrifice” makes its Top 40 bow at #35. The song posted a tracking period play count of 1,210 (+585).

As “Hold On” and “Sacrifice” make the charts, songs from Riton & Nightcrawlers, Drake, and Tommee Profitt make moves just below. The songs secure Top 50 positions this week.

Played 389 times during the tracking period (+217), Riton & Nightcrawlers’ “Friday (featuring Mufasa & Hypeman)” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #45 song. It was #58 last week.

Credited with 327 spins (+192), Drake’s “What’s Next” rises fourteen spots to #47.

Tommee Profitt’s version of “In The End (featuring Fleurie & Jung Youth)” concurrently rises five spots to #49. It received 300 plays (+93).