in Music News

Justin Bieber’s “Hold On,” Bebe Rexha’s “Sacrifice” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Riton & Nightcrawlers, Drake, Tommee Profitt Top 50

“Hold On” and “Sacrifice” debut on the pop radio chart.

Justin Bieber - Justice Cover | Def Jam

Songs from Justin Bieber and Bebe Rexha officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #45, Bieber’s “Hold On” makes this week’s listing at #34. The “Justice” single received 1,292 spins during the March 14-20 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 710.

Up eight places, Rexha’s “Sacrifice” makes its Top 40 bow at #35. The song posted a tracking period play count of 1,210 (+585).

As “Hold On” and “Sacrifice” make the charts, songs from Riton & Nightcrawlers, Drake, and Tommee Profitt make moves just below. The songs secure Top 50 positions this week.

Played 389 times during the tracking period (+217), Riton & Nightcrawlers’ “Friday (featuring Mufasa & Hypeman)” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #45 song. It was #58 last week.

Credited with 327 spins (+192), Drake’s “What’s Next” rises fourteen spots to #47.

Tommee Profitt’s version of “In The End (featuring Fleurie & Jung Youth)” concurrently rises five spots to #49. It received 300 plays (+93).

bebe rexhaDrakefleuriefridayhold onhypemanin the endjung youthJustin BiebermufasanightcrawlersritonsacrificeTommee Profittwhat's next

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s “Willow” Makes Top 5 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio, Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” Enters Top 10