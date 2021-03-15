in TV News

Madison Beer Listed For Performance On March 25 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Madison Beer will take the stage on an upcoming “Ellen.”

Late last month, Madison Beer released her long-awaited debut studio album “Life Support.”

Late this month, she will support the album with a performance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

According to new listings, Beer will perform on the March 25 edition of the daytime talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Kris Jenner.

The performance will mark Beer’s second major talk show gig since the album’s release. Earlier this month, she performed “BOYSHIT” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Other upcoming “Ellen” performers include Rita Ora (March 17), Paloma Mami (March 19), Meduza and Dermot Kennedy (March 22), Lake Street Dive (March 23), and Joshua Bassett (March 24).

All “Ellen DeGeneres Show” listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

