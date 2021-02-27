CJ’s “Whoopty” Headed For #1 On Rhythmic & Urban Radio Charts This Week

CJ’s breakthrough hit “Whoopty” will rise to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic and urban radio charts.

“Whoopty” received 5,077 rhythmic spins during the first six days of the February 21-27 tracking period. The count, which tops last week’s mark by 8%, positions “Whoopty” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart. Although it only holds a 30-spin lead over Pop Smoke’s building #2 “What You Know Bout Love,” it has a clear momentum advantage. Whereas the CJ song is up 8% from last week, the late Pop Smoke’s hit is down 7%. Given those trajectories, “Whoopty” should be able to secure its place atop the chart.

“Whoopty” received 5,446 urban spins within the same six-day window, besting last week’s mark by a mammoth 37%. It is a dominant #1 on the format’s building chart and will remain that way as the chart goes final.

Mediabase’s official radio charts will arrive Sunday.