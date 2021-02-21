in Music News

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart

“Body” improves to #1 on this week’s urban chart.

Megan Thee Stallion - Body Video Screen | 300 Entertainment/1501

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” takes over the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

Credited with ~5,642 spins during the February 14-20 tracking period, “Body” rises one place from last week’s position. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 571.

BRS Kash’s “Throat Baby (Go Baby),” which topped last week’s chart, drops to #2 this week despite a gain in airplay.

Pop Smoke’s “For The Night (featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby)” stays at #3, and CJ’s breakout hit “Whoopty” jumps five spots to #4. Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & NAV)” meanwhile holds at the #5 position.

bodybrs kashcjdababydon tolivergunnainternet moneylil babymegan thee stallionnavpop smoke

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

