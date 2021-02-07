in Music News

Royal Blood’s “Trouble’s Coming” Reaches #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

“Trouble’s Coming” takes over the top spot at active rock.

Royal Blood by Mads Perch | Press photo courtesy of Warner Records

The Mediabase active rock radio chart welcomes a new song to #1 this week, as Royal Blood’s “Trouble’s Coming” moves into the top spot.

Up two places from last week, “Trouble’s Coming” seizes the throne from Five Finger Death Punch’s “Living The Dream.”

The Royal Blood single received ~1,838 spins during the January 31-February 6 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 352.

“Living The Dream” falls to #2 with ~1,766 spins. Despite resulting in a decline in chart position, this week’s spin count actually tops last week’s mark by 19 plays.

Greta Van Fleet’s “My Way, Soon” slides one spot to #3, and Mammoth WVH’s “Distance” ascends one level to #4. Cleopatrick’s “hometown” rises two spots to #5.

cleopatrickfive finger death punchgreta van fleetmammoth wvhroyal bloodtrouble's coming

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear’s “My Ex’s Best Friend” Is Scoring Well With Pop Radio Listeners

Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” Remains #1 At Alternative Radio, Clario’s “Sofia” Enters Top 10