Royal Blood’s “Trouble’s Coming” Reaches #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

The Mediabase active rock radio chart welcomes a new song to #1 this week, as Royal Blood’s “Trouble’s Coming” moves into the top spot.

Up two places from last week, “Trouble’s Coming” seizes the throne from Five Finger Death Punch’s “Living The Dream.”

The Royal Blood single received ~1,838 spins during the January 31-February 6 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 352.

“Living The Dream” falls to #2 with ~1,766 spins. Despite resulting in a decline in chart position, this week’s spin count actually tops last week’s mark by 19 plays.

Greta Van Fleet’s “My Way, Soon” slides one spot to #3, and Mammoth WVH’s “Distance” ascends one level to #4. Cleopatrick’s “hometown” rises two spots to #5.